Environment

Flash flood watch in effect with more downpours Monday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 12 days ago
Flash Flood Watch A flash flood watch is in effect Sunday until Monday for the counties in green.

Don’t put the rain gear away yet. More heavy downpours are possible and they could cause flooding in some areas.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for several north Georgia counties.

We’re tracking how much longer we’ll have the rain and when drier weather returns, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

  • Anywhere from light showers to heavy downpours will happen.
  • Be careful on the roads and do NOT cross any roads covered in water.
  • Rain will stick around for the next few days

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
