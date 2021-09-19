Flash flood watch in effect with more downpours Monday

Flash Flood Watch A flash flood watch is in effect Sunday until Monday for the counties in green.

Don’t put the rain gear away yet. More heavy downpours are possible and they could cause flooding in some areas.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for several north Georgia counties.

We’re tracking how much longer we’ll have the rain and when drier weather returns, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

Anywhere from light showers to heavy downpours will happen.

Be careful on the roads and do NOT cross any roads covered in water.

Rain will stick around for the next few days

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

©2021 Cox Media Group