Flash flood watch in effect with more downpours Monday
Don’t put the rain gear away yet. More heavy downpours are possible and they could cause flooding in some areas.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for several north Georgia counties.
Here’s what you need to know for Monday.
- Anywhere from light showers to heavy downpours will happen.
- Be careful on the roads and do NOT cross any roads covered in water.
- Rain will stick around for the next few days
