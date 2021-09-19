Police: 2 pedestrian accidents leave man, woman in severe trauma

Nassau County police are investigating two serious pedestrian crashes that left a man and a woman in severe trauma.

The first happening around 10 p.m. Friday when a 56-year-old driver hit a man with his 2017 Toyota.

He was driving onto the entrance ramp on the Long Island Expressway in Roslyn Heights.

The pedestrian was quickly rushed to the hospital.

The other crash happened in North Hills Saturday.

Police tell News 12 that an 18-year-old teenager hit a 50-year-old woman on Searington Road.