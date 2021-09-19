CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Police: 2 pedestrian accidents leave man, woman in severe trauma

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMW8e_0c0lWZRK00

Nassau County police are investigating two serious pedestrian crashes that left a man and a woman in severe trauma.

The first happening around 10 p.m. Friday when a 56-year-old driver hit a man with his 2017 Toyota.

He was driving onto the entrance ramp on the Long Island Expressway in Roslyn Heights.

The pedestrian was quickly rushed to the hospital.

The other crash happened in North Hills Saturday.

Police tell News 12 that an 18-year-old teenager hit a 50-year-old woman on Searington Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Hills, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
City
Roslyn Heights, NY
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Long Island#Traffic Accident
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy