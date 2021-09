Warren County is now on the Garden State’s Ida disaster declaration.

It joins 11 other approved counties in the state.

Anyone affected by the storm can apply online for FEMA aid online.

Representatives from FEMA will be in North Brunswick today.

Residents and business owners needing help from the storm can stop by at the Senior Center on Linwood Place.

They will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.