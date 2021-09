After a long career in the National Football League that most running backs would envy, 38-year-old Frank Gore is trying his hand at a new sport - boxing. The NFL's third-leading rusher of all-time has had calls from teams trying to fill voids in their running back room, but he has declined all offers for now, because he hasn’t made up his mind if he still wants to keep on playing football. Gore says despite his doubt, he is training for both sports.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO