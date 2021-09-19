Who was the greatest heavyweight ever to come out of Scotland?
Scotland's greatest heavyweight might well have been Manuel Kid Abrew but there aren’t many to choose from. I THINK it’s a surprise that Scotland has produced very few top-class heavyweights. From Wales we have had Tommy Farr, Joe Erskine, Dick Richardson and, more recently, David Pearce and Scott Gammer. Gary Cornish, from Inverness, challenged for the British title in 2017 but there weren’t many of his compatriots before him that were good enough to do so. Quite why this is the case is a mystery.www.boxingnewsonline.net
