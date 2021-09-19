Who was the greatest heavyweight ever to come out of Scotland?

To many he will be remembered as the bewildered, besuited figure on the Wembley touchline as all around him erupted with joy in the moment of England’s 1966 World Cup win.To others of a certain era, it is his jocular co-hosting of a Saturday lunchtime television show which will last longest in the memory.But for anyone inclined to scour the record books, Jimmy Greaves who has died at the age of 81, will go down in history as quite simply one of the greatest out-and-out goalscorers of his or any other generation.Sir Geoff Hurst who replaced Greaves in...

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO