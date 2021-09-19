CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was the greatest heavyweight ever to come out of Scotland?

By Miles Templeton
boxingnewsonline.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's greatest heavyweight might well have been Manuel Kid Abrew but there aren’t many to choose from. I THINK it’s a surprise that Scotland has produced very few top-class heavyweights. From Wales we have had Tommy Farr, Joe Erskine, Dick Richardson and, more recently, David Pearce and Scott Gammer. Gary Cornish, from Inverness, challenged for the British title in 2017 but there weren’t many of his compatriots before him that were good enough to do so. Quite why this is the case is a mystery.

www.boxingnewsonline.net

boxingnewsonline.net

Undercard preview: The return of Callum Smith

Callum Smith makes his return at light-heavyweight and cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie looks to impress on the Joshua-Usyk undercard, writes John Dennen. AFTER a gruelling 12-round defeat to Canelo Alvarez in December, Callum Smith returns to action on the undercard of Joshua vs Usyk at the Tottenham stadium on Saturday (September 25).
COMBAT SPORTS

