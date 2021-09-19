CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applebum / Manchester / Freshers Jump Off

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Manchester crew, we kick off freshers at Gorilla! We welcome returning student & new to the great city of Manchester, kicking off freshers week with the biggest RnB club night!. From classic rap to modern trap, from grime to afrobeat, from Kanye West to...

www.skiddle.com

The Tab

FRESHERS: A guide for Leeds’ Freshers Week events 2021

With freshers week kicking off on Monday 20th September, we decided to provide you with a roundup of ALL the best official (and unofficial) freshers events this September. [UNI OF / LBU] indicates it is an official event provided by the University, but this does not mean students from other universities cannot attend, so you are advised to check each event individually.
HIP HOP
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Who Is Billy Porter's Husband, Adam Smith? Here's Everything We Know

You may have seen Billy Porter as the fabulous Fairy Godmother in Amazon Prime’s remake of Cinderella, but by the looks of his real-life romance, Cinderella isn’t the only one living a fairytale. Allow us to introduce Billy Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, who has popped up several times on the...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony “A.J. Johnson: “A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
XXL Mag

MoneyBagg Yo’s Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Gives Him Over 28 Acres of Land for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend, social media influencer Ariana Fletcher, gave the rapper a birthday gift worth more than money. On Wednesday (Sept. 22), the Memphis-bred rapper turned 30 years old and to celebrate his third decade of life, Ari gave Bagg 28.8 acres of land. In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Ari typed: "What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ❤️ @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jermaine Dupri Flexes The One Thing Diddy Can't Buy As Verzuz Debate Continues

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri engaged in a war of words after the Bad Boy Records mogul said his only worthy Verzuz opponent was Dr. Dre during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule event earlier this month. Dupri offered to step in the arena instead, but Diddy scoffed at the notion, saying, “Your arms are too short to box with God.”
MUSIC

