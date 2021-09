Liverpool will formally start work next week on a project to increase the capacity of their Anfield home to more than 61,000.The expansion, which was granted planning permission in June and has been undergoing enabling works throughout the off-season, is looking to add 7,000 seats to the Anfield Road Stand and is expected to be completed in time for the 2023/24 campaign.The club said on Wednesday morning that work “will begin in earnest with an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week”.Jurgen Klopp’s men will continue to play at the stadium while the building work, which will involve a re-route...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO