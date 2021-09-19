Moxy Muzik Monday Special | Darius Syrossian 3hr set

My daughter is Pete Doherty ‘s number 1 fan. His music helped her through some of the darkest moments of her life. My daughter bought us the tickets to go and see her idol, who by the way was born on the same date, but she never even got a glimpse of him never mind got her. Pete Doherty collected writings book signed because he didn’t live up to the hype that was published not even playing his DJ set. We were totally gutted not to see her legend, the lack of information regarding his no show has put her back to her darkest days, extremely disappointed in peter and the whole set up. I’m. A father disgusted (ps a signed print was offered for £250…. When he didn’t live up to expectations was a total effrontery I’d say)

