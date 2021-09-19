CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Moxy Muzik Monday Special | Darius Syrossian 3hr set

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIUS SYROSSIAN (3HR SET)

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

3quid DNB/Jungle Freshers Party w/ Dnb Sessions

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) To celebrate freshers week & the start of the new season, we bring you a night of the best local DNB / Jungle talent!. Info: Unfortunately due to Whiney & Degs being pulled off this event, despite efforts to try & make it wor.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Streets Afterparty w/ Mike Skinner DJ Set

Join Mike Skinner from The Streets for a live DJ set at YES (Pink Room) in Manchester at 11pm on Friday 24th September 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Side Effects // Freshers Party

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We're back with our weekly Drum & Bass parties in the Basement! Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! 50 Free Tickets. The gang are back! Weekly Drum & Bass in the Basement. 50 Free Tickets. Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! Powered by Funktion One. Manchester's Original Basement Club.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester
skiddle.com

Me Gusta Presents: Papaoul / Atike / Obeka

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Your favourite Afro-Latin dance party is back with special guest PAPAOUL representing Worldwide FM!. We're happy to be back in the underground sound system of YES basement where we've experienced some of our most electrifying club energy. This time we've invited Worldwide FM's PAPAOUL...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Afrobeats V Bashment SoundClash

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Expect to hear finest sounds of both Afrobeats and Bashment, with our DJs guaranteed to keep you dancing all night!. After the way our sell-out SoundClash went off, just before Covid put us in a spliff, its only right we take over Rebellion again!
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Red Wednesday - Manchester Freshers 2021

RED WEDNESDAY - Here every Wednesday with Indie, Disco and Good Vibes, with drinks from £2 all night and £2.50 Red Stripe Cans before 12!. Customer reviews of Red Wednesday - Manchester Freshers 2021. Average rating:. 81%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Fern Presents: The Comeback

FERN is back! Kicking off with a killer comeback party, with live music from BONETIRED,Enabling Behaviour and Elliott Ferguson!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
skiddle.com

The Barstool Preachers

A brilliant band who know how to put on an excellent show - if you haven't seen them - GO! If you have - GO AGAIN!!
MUSIC
skiddle.com

PETER DOHERTY v BARLINNIE PRISON

My daughter is Pete Doherty ‘s number 1 fan. His music helped her through some of the darkest moments of her life. My daughter bought us the tickets to go and see her idol, who by the way was born on the same date, but she never even got a glimpse of him never mind got her. Pete Doherty collected writings book signed because he didn’t live up to the hype that was published not even playing his DJ set. We were totally gutted not to see her legend, the lack of information regarding his no show has put her back to her darkest days, extremely disappointed in peter and the whole set up. I’m. A father disgusted (ps a signed print was offered for £250…. When he didn’t live up to expectations was a total effrontery I’d say)
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Connie Constance

Metropolis Music Presents: Connie Constance live at the Louisiana, Bristol on Thursday 23rd September 2021. Plus Special Guests.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Speed Dating @ All Bar One in London (Ages 52-58)

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) DateinaDash are the market leaders when it comes to Speed Dating & Singles Parties in London. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Our brand new venue All Bar One is the place to...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

The Dancing Astronaut x Return to the Zoo | Wilkinson - Norwich

7:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 9:00pm) We land for the first time in nearly 2 years for our Zoo Project Warehouse Party!. Customer reviews of The Dancing Astronaut x Return to the Zoo | Wilkinson - Norwich. Average rating:. 53%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. It...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Ba'al / Terminal Sun / Deformation of Man / Atomic Samurai

Local heavy hitters Ba'al celebrate the launch of their debut album 'Ellipsism'. Support from Terminal Sun, Deformation of Man and Atomic Samurai. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We’re delighted to be able to announce that Ba’al will be...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Color Me Badd Dates

London's biggest cult open-mic night all about good, bad and ugly dating stories!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Color Me Bad Dates London Is Back LIVE in 2021. We’ve had a lot of newcomers ask us about whether...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
skiddle.com

Days out with Skiddle: The best experiences and attractions in the UK

This week we've had even more exciting attractions and events added to Skiddle. We thought we'd share the very best ones with you, there are fun things to do for couples, kids, families and even for solo adventures. This week there's a good mix of comedy, Halloween, sports events and much more to choose from.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Manchester Free Salsa Class

This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Salsa dancing is one of the most popular dances in the world and you really want to give it a try for FREE. Hence we're cordially inviting to our weekly Free Taster Session in Manchester, every Thursdays, SUITABLE FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNER. No Bubble Partner required. Fantastic hobby and great way to make new international and local connections and friends.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Motherfunkers: The Freshers Carnival

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Welcome to Manchester MotherFunkers! Get ready for the biggest funky night in MCR. Fewer than 6% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. Time to breathe the free air again all you Funkers!. Welcome to Manchester MotherFunkers!. After...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Brad Hunter, Free Keziah and Mark Harding Live at Hermon Chapel

Live music is making a comeback in a lovely ambient chapel. Three local artists known for great performances guarantee you a night you wont forget. From the angelic acoustics of Hermon Chapel come a night of ambience and beautiful live music to entertain you all after a long old two years of COVID 19. The town of Oswestry will see three local artists take to the stage to showcase their music and art. Tickets cost £6 and will guarantee you a great night.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

This Feeling - Newcastle

“The best club in the UK for future rock & roll stars” Noel Gallagher. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy