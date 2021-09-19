CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zack Moss expected to play in Week 2 for Bills

 5 days ago
After missing the season opener, Zack Moss will get his shot in Week 2.

As the Buffalo Bills ready themselves to visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that running back will be active:

Moss was a surprise scratch last Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was not clear on that decision this past week.

At one point the coach said Moss did not play because of “numbers.” Then later in the week he suggested Moss was maybe still dealing with injury.

Moss has not featured on the team’s injury report in recent weeks, but he did have a hamstring injury during training camp.

Without Moss, Matt Breida played. He had four yards on four carries.

