Faith Coalition: Finding community through helping the marginalized

I have always wondered — can an individual from the East Coast find her “tribe” in Springfield’s community; the answer is yes!. I was raised in a single-parent household located in an urban, lower socioeconomic community in Rochester, New York. Most of my marginalized community experienced the impact of poverty, violence, social inequities, substance abuse, and healthcare mistrust. Chronic illnesses were prevalent in my family; therefore I became exposed to the medical field as an adolescent. I had the first-hand experience of minoritized populations being made medically and economically vulnerable due to systemic injustices, and I knew that I wanted to make a difference.