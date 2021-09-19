CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Kane leads tributes as England and Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
A host of footballers have paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves after the Tottenham and England legend died at the age of 81.

Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 games for England and will be remembered as one of the country’s greatest ever goalscorers.

And current Spurs forward Harry Kane led the tributes with a touching message on social media.

He said: “RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great goalscorers. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle said: “Such sad news this morning on Jimmy’s passing . A true legend of the game , love and thoughts to all of Jimmy’s family. R.I.P.”

Greaves in a training session for Tottenham (PA) (PA Archive)

Spurs favourite Osvaldo Ardiles added: “RIP Jimmy. Great player, great man. Very funny. Humble.

“Jimmy epitomises what Spurs is: ‘To dare is to do’ ... ‘When you come to meet the great goalscorer in heaven it matters not if you win or lose but how you played the game.’ My prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.”

Former England centre-back Rio Ferdinand described Greaves as an “inspiration”: “Big loss to the footballing world... sending my condolences to the Greaves family. First autobiography I ever read! Inspiration.”

From across the north London divide, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright revealed that Greaves was “the first footballer’s name I ever heard from my teacher. ‘No Ian! Finish like Jimmy Greaves!’ May he rest in peace.”

Greaves will be remembered as one of the greatest goalscorers in English football history

And former West Ham striker Tony Cottee described Greaves as the very best to do it: “I am so sad to hear the news about Jimmy Greaves …

“My thoughts go out to his family. There have been many great goalscorers over the years but none have been as good as him ! RIP Jimmy.”

Chris Sutton described Greaves as a “genius”, while his influence stretched beyond the football world, with David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, writing: “Man so sad Jimmy Greaves has left us. What a superb goal scorer, character and all round footballing legend. One of a kind. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen tweeted: "Sad to hear that the Great Jimmy Greaves passed away earlier today. He was a generation before my time but my dad always said he was the best finisher in the game. Rest In Peace Jimmy."

Football commentator Ian Darke added: “RIP the greatest instinctive goal scorer English football has ever seen – the magnificent , hugely popular and very funny Jimmy Greaves.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
