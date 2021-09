Harry Kane says he is inspired to beat the goalscoring numbers of former Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.Greaves is the club’s record goalscorer with 266 goals in 279 appearances and has been remembered as “finest marksmen this country has ever seen”.England captain Kane is second on the list, 43 behind Greaves, and has hailed the England World Cup winner’s numbers.“Frightening, really, how good a player he was,...

