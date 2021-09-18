CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Announced He Won’t Seek Reelection In 2022, ‘didn’t want to be part of a GOP that continues to put Trump front and center’

By statelinesportsnetwork
mercercountyoutlook.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(9-18-21) Ohio U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced on Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in 2022, underscoring the precarious political fight he faced after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. Gonzalez first elected to Ohio’s 16th Congressional District in 2018, attributed his decision in part to the “current state...

mercercountyoutlook.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez

Comments / 0

Community Policy