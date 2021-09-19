CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Disabled' Man Says a Healthcare Worker Visited Him While Ill with the Flu

An Australian man went on TikTok to air his frustrations over a “selfish” healthcare worker who did not inform him, a disabled and immunocompromised man, that she had the flu.

When COVID-19 spread across the world, people became more vigilant and protective of themselves. A simple cough or sneeze would have people looking at and staying away from a person.

With all the uncertainty brought by the pandemic, it has become social etiquette to stay home if one feels such symptoms. However, Australian TikTok user @acav4114 encountered what he called a “selfish” health worker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8WJs_0c0lUgjx00

In a now-viral video, the man criticized a disability worker who was supposed to drive him to the vaccination center but came down with the flu and did not inform him.

The man revealed that he is both disabled and immunocompromised and was previously admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) twice because of the flu.

He felt that a healthcare professional should be diligent enough to inform him about her condition, especially since she had not been tested for COVID-19 and had not been vaccinated for the virus and the flu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFxDN_0c0lUgjx00

In addition, the worker refused to wear a mask because it was difficult for her to breathe. Upset with what happened, he continued:

“Why are people so blase about sickness and flu in Australia? You can’t be like that when you’re working with vulnerable people with disabilities.”

He further criticized healthcare workers who choose not to get vaccinated because of its alleged negative effects and instead possibly harm the people around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqLcO_0c0lUgjx00

“This is also a support worker who refuses to get the Pfizer vaccine or any of the Covid vaccines because she’s worried about what it’ll do; and she hasn’t had her flu vaccination updated with the booster in the last year,” he added.

An American man was caught on video shouting at an elderly woman who called him out for not wearing a mask on the train.

Hundreds of angry TikTok users have since commented on the video, releasing their own frustrations on what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfXWf_0c0lUgjx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8PIq_0c0lUgjx00

“Please put in a complaint,” one comment

. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a cold or Covid, if you are working with vulnerable people, you need to do the right thing.”

Other TikTok users agreed that the healthcare worker was selfish for placing others at risk for her own convenience.

Australia is only one of the many places with anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. Recently, an American man was caught on video shouting at an elderly woman who called him out for not wearing a mask on the train.

As mandated by law, public transportation is a place where people are required to wear masks. When the man did not follow the rules, an elderly woman commented on his irresponsible actions.

