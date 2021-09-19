CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

By Mike Chappell
WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium:. Consider this today’s history lesson. The Colts have proven to be one resilient bunch under Frank Reich. They’ve bought into his take-it-one-week-at-a-time philosophy. They’ve lost all four season openers under him, but have rebounded to win in week 2 in the three previous occasions – at Washington (21-9) in 2018, at Tennessee (19-17) ‘19 and against Minnesota (28-11) last season.

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

X-Factors in Colts Vs. Rams Matchup

After a Week One loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to get into the win column. The Colts’ performance last week was not up to the team’s standards and they will be looking to rectify that this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Frank Reich Updates Carson Wentz’s Injured Ankle

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has played through a lot in his football career, but he knew this was an injury that was going to knock him out of Sunday’s game. It took the 11th hit against Wentz on Sunday—marking an astonishing 21 for the season—that finally sent him to the sideline for good.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy#Afc Championship#The Rams And Chargers
Sporting News

What channel is Bears vs. Rams on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1

The Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles begins tonight. Stafford, acquired in a deal for former quarterback Jared Goff this past offseason, is coming off his eighth season with at least 4,000 passing yards, yet found himself mired in another losing season with the Lions as Detroit fell to 5-11. Now surrounded with a stronger cast with the Rams, he'll look to kick his season off right with a win against the Bears on Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Pod-TST: Previewing the Colts and where the Rams may have advantages on Sunday

We are three days away from the second game of the LA Rams 2021 season and the Indianapolis Colts present a number of interesting matchups, storylines, and changes from last season to go over. Make sure to check out a comprehensive primer on the Colts and more previews to come in the next couple of days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams at Colts Week 2: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 2 looking to build off their opening weekend success and add to their win total. Meanwhile, the Colts are a hungry team searching for their first victory. The Rams offense looked as advertised last weekend against the Bears, totaling 386 yards of total offense...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears vs. Rams: 5 Key Players to Watch on Sunday Night Football

After a long offseason, the Chicago Bears are finally set to kick off the 2021 campaign, which they will do Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Bears, who were knocked out of the postseason by the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round, are hoping to make it three out of four this season, and that road starts in the City of Angels live on NBC 5.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy