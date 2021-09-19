CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a proud traveller – I left my husband for my cousin on our wedding day, people say it’s weird but I don’t care

By Brandon Pitt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TRAVELLER bride has revealed how she ditched her husband on their wedding day for her cousin. Cesaria, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, Maryland, was set to happily ever after with Sam, 28, a fellow traveler. But when the groom rocked up at the aisle inebriated, Cearia found herself looking for...

Comments / 1010

Free Speech 1
4d ago

Am I the only person that thinks this story was written as an assignment for a college prep English class by a 16 year old high school kid?

Reply(11)
162
Francisco J Estrada
4d ago

and when mama shows her kids the family tree.,,,,,,it will be the picture of a telephone pole,,,,no branches,,,,,,she will tell little jethro,,,,that his little brother and sister are also his cousins,,,,,and that his daddy is also his uncle and his grandpapa at the same time,,,,

Reply(10)
91
Guest
4d ago

You couldn’t see that you were about to marry a drunkard sooner? The cousin attraction is a no go. You could use a little professional help before you destroy more lives.

Reply(4)
25
 

