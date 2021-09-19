I’m a proud traveller – I left my husband for my cousin on our wedding day, people say it’s weird but I don’t care
By Brandon Pitt
centralrecorder.com
5 days ago
A TRAVELLER bride has revealed how she ditched her husband on their wedding day for her cousin. Cesaria, a 24-year-old from Aberdeen, Maryland, was set to happily ever after with Sam, 28, a fellow traveler. But when the groom rocked up at the aisle inebriated, Cearia found herself looking for...
All couples who get married or have children hope that their love will remain alive and well throughout time and that they will continue to live a happy life together. But for various reasons, this is not always the case. Whether you have children or not, breaking up is one...
A wedding should be all about the bride and groom, so when the girlfriend of the groom’s father decided to steal some of the spotlight for herself, the happy couple were understandably left reeling. The drama of it all was captured in a brief but telling clip where the girlfriend...
Dear Coleen, I split up with my husband three and a half years ago. There was no infidelity, we’d just been arguing a lot and neither of us had much enthusiasm for each other, possibly because we had two very young children. We went our separate ways and things have...
WHEN this mum heard her sister was having a child-free wedding, she was happy to leave her step-daughter at home. But she was horrified when she arrived at the do, only to discover there were loads of kids there, and the bridezilla had lied to exclude her child. 1. A...
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My parents got married on April 11, 1992 in a small town of northern Illinois where they both grew up. My mom was 19 years old and pregnant with me at their wedding. She became a stay at home mom and welcomed my sister in 1996 and brother in 1999. They raised us in a very small town of southeastern Wisconsin called Salem. In 2003, my parents divorced. I was in fourth grade, my sister in first, and my brother was three years old.
Naming a child has got to be up there with one of the hardest decision a person can make. It's a life-long commitment which could affect their future relationships and how they're treated by their peers. So, it goes without saying that before a parent can commit to giving their...
GRIEVING the loss of a child is a horrific process for anyone to go through. Anyone who finding themselves in that unimaginable situation needs constant support, care and love. Unfortunately though, one woman shared that what she was getting from her family was the exact opposite. The distraught mum took...
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Several years ago, the wife of my husband’s brother passed away. She left behind her husband and her young children, the youngest just a baby. A family member was able to go live with my brother-in-law and help him care for the children. After a few years, my husband, our children and I moved to the same town as my husband’s brother so that we could be closer to the children and build relationships with them.
A GUILTY mum has posted about how bored she feels when hanging out with her nine-year-old daughter. Stating that she struggles to make conversation, the mum reveals how she is starting to believe she is a bad mother. Revealing her guilt one mum has said that she feels awful as...
Anyone who has ever been invited to or planned a wedding knows that there's a slippery slope between wanting the perfect day and becoming a bridezilla. If you've ever read Reddit's 'Am I The A**hole' posts, you'll have seen the multitude of wedding-related stories that inevitably spark debate over who is in the wrong.
Imagine. Your marriage is on the rocks. You experience your wife as a bully or maybe she’s withdrawn and unwilling to work on your marriage. She puts you at the bottom of her list. Or maybe she’s sexually closed. You’ve hit rock bottom. You can’t go on like this. Think...
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
I wasn’t alone in the rowboat on the day that I scattered my husband’s ashes, three years ago. As I cradled the willow urn tightly between my knees, my best friend Andy rotated the oars, slicing the water back and forth. A silent presence on the river bend that gave me comfort and reassurance as I dipped my hand into the wicker and released handfuls of sparkling stardust trails on to the surface below.
Every Thursday on Twitter @jdesmondharris, Dear Prudence asks readers for their thoughts on a question that has her stumped. She’ll post her final thoughts on the matter on Fridays. Here’s this week’s dilemma and answer:. Dear Prudence,. After going to pre-marriage counselling, my boyfriend admitted that he had thought he...
Dear Carolyn: We divorced when our three children were in their early teens. My ex had been sleeping with a series of men and, despite a year of intensive couples counseling, she would not break off the relationships. I financially supported the ex and kids in the family homestead, bought a nearby house and parented the three children half-time.
I’m a 30-year-old woman. Sixteen months ago, just a few weeks into the pandemic, I lost my husband. As a result, my two young children and I each started receiving monthly Social Security benefits. Our checks combined are enough that I was able to quit my job and become a stay-at-home-mom to my girls, ages 5 and almost 2.
A BRIDE was left shocked after her mother-in-law has demanded her friends be added to the small guest list - because she is footing the bar bill. Knowing that the couple were planning a small wedding with their nearest and dearest, the mother-in-law said she felt entitled to have her friends there because of her contribution to the cost.
Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
The problem…“I am in a situation where advice is greatly needed, especially from a non-biased source. My identical twin sister and I have been living together for a year. We usually spend a lot of time together, such as cooking, watching tv, going out for dinner or drinks, etc. Where I need help is, she recently got a new boyfriend and they have been together for a month.“He has stayed over at our place every single night since then, and I feel like my privacy is being invaded. When he is around, she acts like I don’t exist. They are...
Comments / 1010