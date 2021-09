For all those who want Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry to get back with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lowry says it's out the question. During a recent Q&A the mother of four held on her Instagram Stories, Lowry 29, let fans know that there's no chance in hell that she and Marroquin would reunite. The two, who share a 7-year-old son, Lincoln, simply responded to the question: "I'm not going to get back with Javi," she wrote. "The answer is no."

