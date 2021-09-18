Letter to the Editor

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Traci Kullmer
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Before Biden was elected, he said he would be the most progressive president yet. C.S. Lewis in “Mere Christianity” said it about right on page 36: “If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man.” President Biden is not going to turn his back on any of his policies, because he believes in them, right or wrong. Therefore, he is among the least progressive of men.

