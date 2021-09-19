Your 3 Day Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
desotocountynewsroom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy today with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times, so the NWS has placed us under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm today. Today’s high will be 82 with a low tonight of 71. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph today.

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

wabi.tv

Autumn Rain Eastbound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We were treated to a string of pleasant late summer and early autumn days this past week, but we’ve got some changes coming our way as high pressure departs our region. Today, southerly breezes ahead of an approaching frontal boundary has steered some somewhat humid air back into our neighborhoods. On the heels of that exiting high is a slowpoke cold front, which will takes its time approaching and eventually moving through the Pine Tree State. In fact, the front will pretty much stall over the region as we step into the weekend, producing clouds and showers along with periods of rain, particularly Friday night into the day Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
WHIZ

7 Day Forecast

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Isolated Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 68°. A mainly sunny and pleasant end to the work week, with highs around 70 this afternoon. It will be a very pleasant evening for Friday Night Football, with game time temps in the mid 60s. A few clouds will filter in throughout the games this evening, along with end of game temps in the mid to upper 50s.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your Weekend Forecast

Today will be sunny with highs of 79 and lows tonight of 57. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80’s and lows near 60. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Sunny with Temperatures Warming to Above Normal Early Next Week

Today will be sunny with highs of 79 and lows tonight of 57. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80’s and lows near 60. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s. Sunny on Monday with highs in the middle 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Rathdrum Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27:
RATHDRUM, ID
The Pacifica Post

Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pacifica: Friday, September 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 25: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 27:
PACIFICA, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy With Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Saturday, Cold Front Moves In Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a bit warmer across the Keys with the low 80s. Folks in the northern part of the state enjoyed cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that is near Lake Okeechobee. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more thunderstorms, some may produce some heavy downpours, localized flooding,...
MIAMI, FL

