Flash Flood Watch in Effect Today

Cloudy today with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times, so the NWS has placed us under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm today. Today’s high will be 82 with a low tonight of 71. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph today.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend.
Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon.
As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.
Ridgewood NJ, the national Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH. The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southern Westchester.
The New York City area is bracing for a stormy 36-hour stretch Thursday through Friday that will bring the threat of drenching rain and severe weather, just weeks after Ida and other tropical systems flooded the region.
The National Weather Service at Mount Holly continues its Flash Flood Watch at 4:46 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, for today, Thursday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 24, for the Hunterdon County area. The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of central New Jersey, northern New Jersey and northwest New...
LANCASTER – Our region is under a Flash Flood Watch through tonight. Rainfall of varying intensity will continue for the next couple hours, with brief rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Excessive runoff is possible in areas where heavier showers repeatedly track over the same area. Be alert for flooded roadways and water in poor drainage areas. There could also be some severe weather as the system moves through the region.
Effective: 2021-09-23 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike. * Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * A slow moving frontal boundary is bringing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chemung; Steuben FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford. * Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through late tonight. * A slow moving frontal boundary will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
Effective: 2021-09-23 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne and Susquehanna. * Until 1 AM EDT Friday. * A slow moving frontal boundary is bringing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain should end by this evening. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
A flash flood warning, high surf advisory, and high risk of rip currents remain in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m. this evening. Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected in the surf zone along north, west, and south-facing reefs. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
Another chilly morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. High pressure will dominate our weather, bringing lots of sunshine and cool nights through the weekend. Sunny and gorgeous! Low humidity and no rain. Highs reaching the mid 70s. High Temperature: 76°. Normal High: 82°. Chance of Rain: 0%
Effective: 2021-09-23 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...and southeast Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, and Philadelphia. * Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * Flash flooding remains possible through early tonight as a slow moving frontal system continues to bring a band of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches in short duration could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Effective: 2021-09-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hartford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * From Midnight EDT tonight through Friday morning. * A slow-moving front will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as isolated to scattered flash flooding. The morning commute may also be impacted.
