Flash Flood Watch in Effect Today

Effective: 2021-09-23 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne and Susquehanna. * Until 1 AM EDT Friday. * A slow moving frontal boundary is bringing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain should end by this evening. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO