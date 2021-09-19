YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC UPDATE – AFTER 19 HOURS

Valtteri Bottas has claimed he was blocked from competing for the Formula One world title by Mercedes earlier this season. The Finn trails teammate Lewis Hamilton by 80.5 points in the drivers standings and will be expected to play a support role in Hamilton’s championship battle with Max Verstappen over the final eight races of the season. Bottas’ last victory in F1 came at the Russian Grand Prix last year and he was asked whether he would be allowed to compete for the win at the same race this weekend. “I don’t know really, I need to ask [Mercedes team...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO