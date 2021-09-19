CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC UPDATE – AFTER 19 HOURS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshimura SERT Motul continue to lead the Bol d’Or 24 Hours race in France despite having a small slip-off early this morning when rain fell on the Paul Ricard Circuit. With just under five hours remaining – and after a quick extra pitstop when Xavier Simeon fell during the night session aboard the GSX-R1000R – the team has extended its provisional lead in the series with 25 bonus points for setting pole position and leading at the eight and 16-hour marks.

