YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC UPDATE – AFTER 19 HOURS
Yoshimura SERT Motul continue to lead the Bol d’Or 24 Hours race in France despite having a small slip-off early this morning when rain fell on the Paul Ricard Circuit. With just under five hours remaining – and after a quick extra pitstop when Xavier Simeon fell during the night session aboard the GSX-R1000R – the team has extended its provisional lead in the series with 25 bonus points for setting pole position and leading at the eight and 16-hour marks.suzuki-racing.com
