3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

By Nicholas Rossolillo, Anders Bylund, and Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.

Which ones could get there in the next decade? Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE:SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) have a shot. Here's why.

Fintech benefiting from the proliferation of mobility and cloud computing

Nicholas Rossolillo (Square): Square has been on an absolute tear. The stock is up over 2,100% over the last five years! But even after that epic run, the company still carries a market cap of just $117 billion as of this writing. Given its momentum among young consumers and the proliferation of mobile devices and cloud-based computing systems, I think this fintech could reach a $1 trillion valuation in another decade's time.

Granted, the cat's out of the bag on this fintech leader, and Square is priced for continued rapid growth and dominance in the digital-payments and banking space. Shares currently trade for 8.5 times trailing 12-month sales, or over 18.6 times trailing 12-month sales when excluding the $9.6 billion or so in Bitcoin trading revenue (which doesn't generate much in profit) that the company generated last year. The pending $29 billion all-stock acquisition of Afterpay will also present new expenses that will need to be digested over time.

But Square is nevertheless firing on all cylinders right now. Its merchant ecosystem is rallying as small- and medium-sized businesses that the company caters to adjust to pandemic effects.

Cash App is riding a (tidal) wave of consumer activity. The purchase of a controlling stake in music-streaming service Tidal earlier this year indicates Square sees itself as more than just a digital-banking and money-management app. It has aspirations to power the creator economy and help entrepreneurs and artists realize their dreams.

While integrating Afterpay's buy-now pay-later operation will be a monumental task, it helps round out Square's suite of services with an in-demand credit offering. Throw in the tax-prep service (purchased from Credit Karma) and a burgeoning stock-investment tool through Cash App, and there's little Square won't be able to offer the modern banking customer.

The real kicker here is that Square's banking and payments platform comes bundled in an efficient cloud and mobile service-friendly operation, promising far-higher profit margins someday than a traditional bank. It might take a number of years for Square to fully unlock all of its potential, but the payoff could be huge if it can maintain the momentum it's been riding.

Image source: Getty Images.

A trillion-dollar Netflix stock? Easy peasy!

Anders Bylund (Netflix): This recommendation won't land me a reputation as a speculative risk taker. Digital-media giant Netflix already sports a market cap of $260 billion, which means that the stock only needs to quadruple in order to reach that trillion-dollar target.

That works out to an average annual return of 14.4% over the next 10 years. As it happens, that's a rounding error away from the annual return of the S&P 500 over the last decade. Netflix, of course, absolutely smashed the market averages over that period, delivering average annual returns of 38%:

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but Netflix still has a few growth-boosting tricks up its sleeve. The video-streaming market is still in its infancy as consumers around the world are getting access to high-speed broadband services, devices with decent screens, and reliable subscription-payment services. The company's 209 million paid memberships may sound like a lot today, but that crucial metric should be able to multiply several times over before it peaks.

At the same time, Netflix has room to raise service prices and expand its product offerings. Up next, for example, is an online-gaming service that will start out as a free add-on for existing video subscribers -- much like the company first introduced video streams as a free bonus for DVD-mailer customers.

Honestly, I'll be shocked if it takes Netflix a full decade to reach that lofty trillion-dollar market-cap goal. We're looking at a market-beater for the ages here, and the next 10 years should continue telling the same story to an enthralled consumer market.

I'm also not worried about rival streaming services stealing Netflix's lunch. This sector has room for a plethora of big winners, and I fully expect Netflix to stay in or near the pole position for years to come.

Semiconductor growth should lift this stock to $1 trillion

Billy Duberstein (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): It's probably not too much of a stretch to project that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will reach $1 trillion in due time. After all, the stock is already sitting at a $630 billion market cap. However, Taiwan Semiconductor is also a mature, dividend-paying stock, with a yield around 1.5% -- about half its net income. Mature dividend payers generally don't expand their market cap as fast, paying out cash to shareholders instead of reinvesting in growth.

However, Taiwan Semi should be able to do both in the years ahead. After all, the company has raised its dividend per share at a 13.7% annualized rate over the past three years and should raise that payout every year going forward.

That's because Taiwan Semi, the world's largest and most advanced foundry, has a multiyear lead in leading-edge node chip production, which has catapulted the company to gaining a 57% market share in the foundry business.

As a pure-play foundry, Taiwan Semi doesn't make its own chips, but rather manufactures chips for the largest and most advanced semiconductor companies in the world, such as Apple, so the company should grow in-line with the semiconductor industry, in general. Of course, Taiwan Semi's gains or losses in market share could either make it exceed or lag that growth figure. However, given its current process lead for the next couple of years (at least), I'd expect its market share to grow, at least in the near term.

While projections vary, most research houses show the overall semiconductor market doubling within the next seven to eight years, thanks to the rise of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, 5G, and basic "smarter," "connected" everything. Fortune Business Insights projects the semiconductor market growing from $426 billion in 2020 to $803 billion by 2028, good for an annualized growth rate of 8.6%. Some semiconductor manufacturers even project $1 trillion in industry revenue by 2030.

A doubling or more of industry revenue with just stable market share would enable Taiwan Semi to hit $1 trillion this decade, even if its 31 price-to-earnings ratio compresses at bit. It remains one of the more attractive dividend growth stocks in the tech space.

Related
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

The home construction and remodeling industry is showing signs of recovery thanks to more affordable materials. Investors should be looking for drug companies with true long-term growth prospects. Consumers are slowly but surely entertaining themselves the way they did before the pandemic. The current market environment certainly looks less than...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered...
STOCKS
CNBC

Household net worth rises above $141 trillion, but debt up sharply as well

Household net worth at the end of the second quarter was $141.7 trillion, the Fed reported. Household debt rose 7.9% as well while the federal government's red ink also ballooned. American households saw another significant jump in net worth as well as hefty increases in debt and credit, the Federal...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Accenture is well-poised to profit from surging demand for tech upgrades across multiple industries. Broadcom’s aggressive expansion over the past decade has turned it into one of the world’s largest chipmakers. Cisco expects to generate stable growth for the next several years. September has been a rough month for many...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This E-Commerce Stock Is on a Buying Spree

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) certainly made a name for itself during the pandemic, when its sellers came together to make millions of face masks for consumers. But if that's all you know about Etsy, you're missing the big picture. This company has carved out its own niche in the rapidly growing e-commerce space. Specifically, the Etsy marketplace deals in handcrafted and artisan goods, helping buyers find items that can't be mass produced or commoditized.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Director Of Walmart Trades $99.00 Million In Company Stock

Robson Walton, Director at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 22, Robson Walton bought 500,000 Walmart shares at a price of ($0.00) per share, for a total of ($0.00). They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $144.07 to raise a total of $99,000,582 from the sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Snowflake Insider Trades $20.23 Million In Company Stock

Frank Slootman, CEO And Chairman at Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Frank Slootman exercised options to purchase 63,093 Snowflake shares at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $560,266 on September 20. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $315.30 to raise a total of $19,668,578 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

10 Oversold Stocks to Buy for the Final Quarter

When you type “oversold stocks to buy” in your search bar, you get millions of results. One could argue that since the S&P 500 hit an all-time high in early September, there aren’t many stocks that qualify for this screen. However, with the financial woes of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) knocking the global markets for a loop, there are now plenty of oversold stocks to buy.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 5%

Stocks that pay out a dividend yield of more than 5% are rare. Camping World Holdings doubled its dividend and pays out a dividend yield of 5.4%. OneMain Holdings has a base dividend yield of 5% and offers a rich special dividend. Many investors set aside a portion of their...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

Bear markets can lead to life-changing returns for investors who have a plan. These three companies have provided market-beating returns and provide a steady income stream. For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. If you can keep investing regularly through a downturn -- or even add to a portfolio with investable cash that's been on the sidelines -- the eventual market rebound can act like a coiled spring for returns.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Square is adding new features consistently for continued growth. Roku is down now, but expect a rebound. If you're reading this article, you're probably interested in putting your money to work for you. And these days, you don't need to look further than ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood for great investing ideas. The company's tech-focused exchange-traded funds have delivered exceptional returns over the past few years. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) posted an 86% gain over the past year with annualized returns of 34% since inception. Cathie Wood has a habit of picking winners, and some of these stocks, such as Square (NYSE:SQ) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), could make you rich.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 0.4% to $336.00 in after-hours trading. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

