Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
We’re edging closer and closer to October, and you can bet that the five major streaming services are holding plenty of scary content up their respective sleeves to dish out in the buildup to spooky season. That doesn’t mean that Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max will be taking it easy this week by any means, with a huge volume of film and television titles on their way to a platform near you.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0