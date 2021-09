Batman Day gave Matt Reeves the chance to share a sneaky new look at Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader as he posted a photo on Twitter to celebrate the day and offer a behind-the-scenes view of the post-production process. Fans are eagerly awaiting next month's DC FanDome, which Reeves has promised will including him sharing "a lot more" on Pattinson's upcoming turn as the Dark Knight, who will be facing off with a series of Batman's greatest adversaries including the Riddler, Catwoman and Penguin. While the DC FanDome event will being an exclusive new trailer, it seems that Reeves is already chomping at the bit to share more - which makes it a blessing that he is working on a DC movie and not a Marvel one.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO