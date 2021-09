No one has taken the Dark Knight into horological terrain quite like UNDONE, who dropped their first Batman Collection back in 2019. It consisted of two signature timepieces, which respectively mirrored the superhero’s dual personality of being Bruce Wayne by day and a caped crusader by night. That was soon followed by the Batman Quantum Collection and its gadgetry-themed details, including “Quantum RADAR” technology, indestructible case materials, and armour-like colourways. Now the legendary brand has returned with the third and latest release of their iconic series. Dubbed The Dark Knight Retrospective, it centers on the ultimate fight between good and evil and pushes design boundaries in the process.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO