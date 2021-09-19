CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman Sequels Will Reportedly Focus Heavily On Bruce And Alfred’s Relationship

By Scott Campbell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important aspects of the Batman mythos is Alfred Pennyworth, loyal and trusted butler to Bruce Wayne. Over the decades, the character has been portrayed as a kindly father figure, wise old sage, hardened ex-solider and everything in between, but up until the Dark Knight Trilogy, the dynamic between the two never factored all that heavily into the live-action movies.

