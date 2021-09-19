The Batman Sequels Will Reportedly Focus Heavily On Bruce And Alfred’s Relationship

Christopher Nolan is reportedly in the process of setting up his next project, which is said to place its focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Worth particular note, as pointed out in Mike Fleming Jr.’s Deadline report, is that the Tenet and Dunkirk director has been speaking with “several of the major studios.” Fleming speculates that this could be an extension of Nolan’s famously public criticism of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s theatrical-and-streaming release approach. Also noted in the report, however, is that it’s not currently clear whether Warner Bros. is among those aiming to secure Nolan’s latest.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO