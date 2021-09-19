Perry Residents Charged With Child Endangerment
Two Perry residents are charged with child endangerment after a referral from June of this year. According to the Perry Police Department, Victoria Dougan and Kyle Duncomb are each charged with a Class C Felony for child endangerment. The report shows a two-year-old was taken to the Dallas County Hospital for injuries and then was transferred to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines where questions were asked about how the child was injured.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
