Where is Bianca Devins’ Mom Kim Devins Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins’ examines the horrific 2019 homicide of 17-year-old Instagram personality Bianca Devins, along with its equally harrowing aftermath. On July 13, 2019, she attended a concert, only for 21-year-old Brandon Clark to slash her throat following an argument about their connection on their drive back home to Utica. As if this wasn’t brutal enough, he documented the crime online, which others then shared and sent to her family. With that, we couldn’t help but wonder more about Bianca’s mother, so here’s what we found out.