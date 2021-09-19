CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Leah Small
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI met my best friend when he became the victim of a hit and run, on a frigid night in November 2019. I was sitting in my South Richmond home when I heard the crash of metal on flesh and the cry of a wounded, terrified dog. My husband, dressed for the weather, rushed outside and found the dog cowering in the ditch across our busy street. He called to him gently, but the animal took off in an adrenaline-fueled sprint away from the street — his right hind leg dangling uselessly behind him — and was soon out of sight.

#Rescue Dog#Rescue Me#Animals#Hit And Run#The Racc Foundation
