According to police, at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, September 10, a 22-year-old man fired two gunshots in the direction of a 32-year-old man in front of 1132 Lexington Ave. at East 79th St. Fortunately, the 32-year-old was not hit, and he was able to identify the suspect when police searched the neighborhood later. Edwin Aguilar was duly arrested and charged with assault.