Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a contract with Realwood Productions for magistrate courtroom renovations, a service agreement with TK Elevator to install an elevator in the new law enforcement center administrative building and a clinical engineering agreement between Iowa Health System Contracting Services and UnityPoint Health Consolidated Services, and Greene County Ambulance Department for services on medical electronic equipment.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
