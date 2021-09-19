CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a contract with Realwood Productions for magistrate courtroom renovations, a service agreement with TK Elevator to install an elevator in the new law enforcement center administrative building and a clinical engineering agreement between Iowa Health System Contracting Services and UnityPoint Health Consolidated Services, and Greene County Ambulance Department for services on medical electronic equipment.

