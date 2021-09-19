AMG Electric Roadster Under Consideration, Touted As Emotional Product

With newsfeeds being dominated by SUVs and EVs, it's refreshing to talk about a new sports car that does away with electrification altogether. It's not just any sports car, but the very first Lotus in many years, a model that has some big shoes to fill as it replaces the Elise, Exige, and the larger Evora. Following its early July reveal, the Emira is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque has released full technical specifications.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO