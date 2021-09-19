AMG Electric Roadster Under Consideration, Touted As Emotional Product
Are you ready for an electric Mercedes-AMG Roadster? In an interview with Top Gear, chief operating officer Markus Schäfer explained that an electrified roadster is an emotional product that is important for brand building. When discussing electric vehicles, it's easy to focus on important things like range, but what about the emotional connection that makes us love our car? For Mercedes-AMG even in the face of electrification customer engagement through exciting products is a must.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0