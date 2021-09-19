CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

AMG Electric Roadster Under Consideration, Touted As Emotional Product

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you ready for an electric Mercedes-AMG Roadster? In an interview with Top Gear, chief operating officer Markus Schäfer explained that an electrified roadster is an emotional product that is important for brand building. When discussing electric vehicles, it's easy to focus on important things like range, but what about the emotional connection that makes us love our car? For Mercedes-AMG even in the face of electrification customer engagement through exciting products is a must.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
wardsauto.com

Rivian Launches Production of Battery-Electric Pickup

Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe puts sales of the company’s battery-electric R1T pickup in motion, driving the first series production unit off the assembly line in Normal, IL. “Our team’s collective efforts have made this moment possible,” Scaringe says Tuesday in a tweet accompanied by pictures of the event....
BUSINESS
New York Post

Ford adding more jobs to increase production of electric F-150 Lightning

Ford said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Ford Doubles Electric F-150 Lightning Production Target to 80,000

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report announced Thursday that it will double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 per year due to strong demand. The company had previously targeted producing more than 40,000 of the vehicles by 2024. The...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rivian Starts R1T Electric Pickup Production, R1S SUV to Follow Soon

Rivian is the first automaker to bring an electric pickup truck to market, its R1T, production of which kicks off this month with the 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition. With the necessary regulatory approvals in place, the first truck rolled off the line at the automaker's plant in Normal, Illinois. It is welcome news for a long list of waiting customers after production was delayed a few times during the pandemic.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Schäfer
Motor1.com

Barely Driven Aston Martin Taraf Sedan Asks $1.17 Million

When we drove the Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf in 2016, we were hugely impressed. Our editor then wrote that “this ultra-rare songbird currently bearing the Lagonda badge is all kinds of perplexing, and intriguing, and forbidden anthrax-fruit for our limp bank accounts.” With a highly limited production of just about 200 examples, it was extremely difficult to buy one new, even if you had the money. Today, nearly five years later, the situation has changed.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes GLC Spied Putting Rear-Wheel Steering To Work

Rear-wheel steering was introduced in 1985 on the Nissan Skyline GTS, followed years later by several other cars that used variations of this technology. From the Honda Prelude Si 4WS and Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4/GTO to GM's Quadrasteer-equipped trucks and the Renault Laguna, all-wheel steering as some prefer to call it is not a groundbreaking technology.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadster#Amg#Electric Cars#Europe#Mercedes Amg#Ev
Motor1.com

Old Mercedes Sprinter Diesel Ambulance Goes For Autobahn Top Speed Run

The first-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was launched in 1995 and remained on sale until 2006 with a heavy facelift in 2000. The so-called Phase II Sprinter was introduced with a revised exterior, improved interior, and a new family of common-rail diesel engines. The Sprinter CDI became one of the most popular light commercial vehicles in Europe and was even sold in the United States with a Dodge logo.
CARS
simpleflying.com

Widebody Challenger: The CRAIC CR929 Is Now Under Production

Russia and China have started production of the CRAIC CR929, the joint-venture widebody aircraft which seeks to rival the Boeing and Airbus duopoly. The basic version CR929-600 will have the capacity for around 280 passengers and a range of up to 12,000km (7,500 miles), with a stretched version (CR929-700) and a shorter version (CR929-500) also on the cards.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Motor1.com

Mercedes Canceling V8s Due To Quality Issues, Not Supply: Report

Mercedes killing off nearly all of its V8 models in the US came as a shock when news broke about the decision last month. At the time, Mercedes pointed to global supply chain issues as the culprit, which seemed plausible. However, a new report from Road and Track muddles the situation as the publication has AMG boss Philipp Scheimer quoted as saying that the engines being canceled is due to a “quality issue.”
CARS
Motor1.com

Lincoln Zephyr Production Version Revealed In Patent Images

There won't be any new Lincoln sedans gracing the roadways of North America anytime soon. That's too bad, because the Zephyr Reflection concept that debuted earlier this year at Auto Shanghai 2021 is a handsome machine. It will see the light of day in China, however, and that day could be coming soon.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lotus Emira V6 First Edition Full Specs And Performance Numbers Released

With newsfeeds being dominated by SUVs and EVs, it's refreshing to talk about a new sports car that does away with electrification altogether. It's not just any sports car, but the very first Lotus in many years, a model that has some big shoes to fill as it replaces the Elise, Exige, and the larger Evora. Following its early July reveal, the Emira is making the headlines again as the Norfolk-based marque has released full technical specifications.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Infiniti Q50 Arrives With More Standard Tech And Leather

The Infiniti Q50 was introduced to the United States for the 2013 model year and peaked in sales in 2016 when 44,007 units were delivered. It’s a little wonder that the premium sedan is still available in the SUV era eight years after its original launch, and it’s actually getting updates for the 2022 model year. Don’t expect anything huge - especially on the aesthetics side, though there are important additions to the standard equipment.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup already in pre-production

In the same week that Rivian announced it had started production of the market's first volume full-size electric pickup truck, the R1T, Ford announced that pre-production examples of its rival F-150 Lightning is currently underway. Pre-production vehicles are typically used for final testing as well as certification and registration purposes....
CARS
AutoExpress

Only special standalone Mercedes-AMG electric cars to get ‘63’ badge

Mercedes-AMG’s chief technical officer Jochen Hermann has revealed that the brand’s all-new EQE saloon, EQS limousine and upcoming EQS SUV will all miss out on a high-performance 63 version. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, Hermann said that models built on the brand's EVA2 architecture would...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen ID.X Electric Hot Hatch Greenlit For Production

Like Mercedes-AMG with its new high-performance electric models, Volkswagen is also working hard to remind its fans that performance and driving fun need not only be associated with internal combustion engines. The ID.4 GTX has already been revealed and earlier this year, VW showed the ID.X concept, essentially an electric hot hatch from the company that popularized the entire hot hatch genre with the Golf GTI. At first, it didn't seem that VW would put the ID.X into production but it seems the German marque has had a change of heart and we couldn't be happier.
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Tesla Just Set a New Lap Record for Production Electric Vehicles at Nürburgring

An electric vehicle named for a Spaceballs reference set a new record in Germany. That might look like the result of an epic Mad Libs session, but it also reflects something that just happened at the Nürburgring race course. Tesla’s Model S Plaid took to the 12.9-mile course on Thursday and completed a circuit in seven minutes and 30.9 seconds. That set a new record for the course; according to Andrew J. Hawkins at The Verge, the previous record, held by a Porsche Taycan, was 12 seconds slower.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy