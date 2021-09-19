CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

It wasn't just COVID that knocked on the door

Monroe Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Luther King Jr. wasn’t the only one to have a dream. We all have one of those. Your value isn’t something that is placed on you by another. Your value comes from inside. YOU get to decide. MLK’s dream didn’t die with him. The beat goes on. When I...

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Grand Island Independent

Don’t just jiggle the wire

Jack was one of those people who could fix just about anything. One Saturday morning Jack came out of the grocery store and noticed a car next to his had the hood up. A young teenage boy was looking at the engine and scratching his head. “Got a problem?” Jack...
JESUS
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Don't Close Doors

Be the one who writes back. That's the moral of this story that comes from Sephora Woldu, a filmmaker and author of "Adventures in the Art of Rejection." She made sure to send her book to her second-grade teacher, Joy Hart. “She was the first person to call me by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wordonfire.org

We Just Don’t Get It

Friends, let us rejoice whenever the grace of God is on display. The point of the sacraments is so that God’s grace may flood the world, but the Lord can operate outside of our formal structures. He desires these gifts for us, but as the creator of them, he is never limited by them.
RELIGION
Monroe Evening News

Anticipating upcoming events

I’m so excited for the opportunity to help two dear friends with events each of them are involved with Sunday. First is old friend and man of many talents, Dan Diesing, a Petersburg native I met while dating a young lady from that town 50-some years ago. Dan, also a veteran, played drums in my band.
MONROE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Time
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
Writical

Grandma ‘Keeps Falling Out of Wheelchair’, So Daughter Installs Camera

Mannie Graham’s life in the nursing home was supposed to be peaceful and surrounded with love and care. This 98-year-old lady was admitted to the nursing home with promises that she will miss nothing and she will be under constant care and support. It turned out those promises were not quite true. Like many elderly people in nursing home care, Mannie was not treated with kindness and respect.
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sira M.

7 Traits That Make You Attractive to Anyone

I reached that stage in life where I have a clear idea of what I want when it comes to relationships and dating. I value some essential personality characteristics, rather than physical traits. Appearance plays its part, but I know it’s not a priority for me anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
Boston Globe

My husband wants to be in another room

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart for 20 years now and we share three children who are all in their teens. I’m not completely sure how it all started, but our relationship has been on the rocks for about the past five years and on really shaky ground for the past two.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Detroit Free Press

Messages overwhelm caregiving spouse

Dear Amy: My wife was recently hospitalized, and, as I have done previously, I sent messages to family and her friends to let them know her status. After each message, I received many in return, some asking questions that required a personal response. When my wife was about to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lowell Sun

Stress at work — with triplets on the way

DEAR ANNIE: I am a 39-year-old man who is married to the greatest wife in the world. We have three boys and one girl; our oldest is 19, and our youngest is 8. A couple of years ago, I started a cabinet-making business, and it is growing faster than I could have imagined. Our oldest son works full time with me. Even with his help, I am falling further and further behind on work. In a world where everyone is used to next-day delivery, it seems like customers don’t understand that the type of custom work I do takes time. I don’t want to turn down requests, though, because we’re trying to get out of debt. We’ve been doing pretty well so far. We paid off our last credit card about six months ago. After years of living with a stress cloud over our heads, it felt like things were finally getting better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Lover Is Your Forever Person

From the day you both met for the first time, you could tell there were stars in each other’s eyes that you both can paint the dark sky with together. This person is adorable, hilarious, appreciative and has almost (because no one is perfect) all the qualities of the ideal forever person. Your first date turned out fabulous, as did the fourth and fourteenth, and every date after that. Out of nowhere, you begin to question whether you indeed have found your forever person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: Tell kids the truth

DEAR ANNIE: I am disabled and use a mobility device and oxygen due to emphysema, which was caused by my 30 years of cigarette smoking. I quit before my diagnosis, but it was too late. One of the biggest issues concerns questions or comments from others. When I hear ignorant...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy