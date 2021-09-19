CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The U.S. should unite like it did after 9/11 | Mark O’Keefe

By Mark OKeefe
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzqRM_0c0lMsnl00

After what seemed like an eternity, I finally heard my son’s voice on the phone.
“Are you OK?, “I asked him.


“Yes,” Bryan said. “I’m fine. We’re all together in a conference room.”


Then I heard some chaos in the background.


“Dad, I can’t talk now. I have to go. They’re evacuating the capital,” said Bryan.


That was the conversation I had with my son on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Bryan was a student at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and was working as an intern for U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.


I remember thinking about how this could be happening in America. Evacuating the Capitol Building was beyond belief. If you weren’t safe there, where would you be safe?


Bryan ended staying at a friend’s apartment for most of the day before finally hailing a cab around 6 p.m. and going back to his apartment, where he called us to let us know of his whereabouts. He said Washington was in a wartime mode with police and soldiers everywhere, but he was safe.


That conversation might have been the last words I heard from Bryan if it wasn’t for the passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 who brought down a hijacked plane in a Pennsylvania coalfield. The plane reportedly was either headed for the Capitol or the White House. We owe those passengers a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.


While things took a dramatic turn with the phone call, the day started like every other Tuesday. I remember getting dressed for work that day and watching the “Today’ show on NBC as I usually did. Suddenly, there was a bulletin about an airplane flying into the World Trade Center. At first, it seemed more of a novelty than a tragedy.


Quickly, though, it became apparent that this was serious, and people could lose their lives. As the television camera focused on the damaged tower, another airplane came into view and smashed into the other tower.


Now it was clear this was a tragedy unfolding, and lives were in perilous damage. After a few minutes, NBC switched to a reporter in Washington, D.C., trying to get comments from the White House about the looming catastrophe. As the reporter was talking, there was a loud explosion, and the reporter looked stunned as he tried to find out what was going on. Minutes later came the report that an airplane had crashed into the Pentagon.


Then it hit me. My son, Bryan, was scheduled to be working at the Capitol Building that day. I immediately tried to call Hutchinson’s office. Of course, phone lines were going crazy, and it took what seemed like forever to finally get someone in the office who put Bryan on the phone.


I went from being crazy with worry to being relieved to being crazy with worry again in minutes.


After Bryan hung up, Fayette County Commissioner Sean Cavanagh came on a local Pittsburgh television station to say that a plane had crashed in Fayette County, where I was living. Later it turned out the plane had crashed in Shanksville, Somerset County, about an hour away.


I finally finished getting dressed for work and began thinking about what I needed to do as the managing editor for the Herald-Standard, a 30,000 circulation newspaper in Uniontown, about an hour south of Pittsburgh.


As I was driving to work, I wondered if there would be anything to do since this was a national story. However, as I entered my office, our religion reporter came up to me saying that a local church was holding a service and wondering if we should cover it. I told her to go ahead and grab a photographer on her way.


Minutes later, our courthouse reporter came in, saying the court had been closed and if we wanted her to do a story on that. It was the same for the next hour,  as we found numerous local angles to this story.


In all, we ended up with 20 local stories. We put together a special section that won several statewide honors. It was a tribute to our hardworking staff for all the work they put into the section.


Looking back, it was clear that it was a tragedy that affected all Americans. While people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville took the brunt of this attack, everyone across the nation felt under siege in communities both large and small. How could you not with footage on TV of people jumping from the World Trade Center and firefighters putting their lives on the line as they walked into the burning WTC? Stories soon spread of the heroism of people on United Airlines Flight 93.


The country came together then, with Democrats and Republicans alike supporting President Bush. Flags were everywhere, and everyone was proud to be an American.

It’s a shame that there’s no sign anywhere these days of people coming together to support our leaders. We can’t even agree on how to fight a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, far more than the number of people who died on 9-11.


It’s like the days when people came together in a spirit of unity happened 100 years ago, not 20. The speeches, videos, TV shows, and documentaries show a sense of unity long gone.


They come out every five years on the anniversary of 9-11 and then are put away somewhere in the recesses of our minds. Too bad we haven’t learned anything from them. Imagine how much better our country would be if we could put some of those lessons to use today.

Opinion contributor Mark O’Keefe, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., is the former editorial page editor of the Uniontown Herald-Standard. His work appears biweekly on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page.

The post The U.S. should unite like it did after 9/11 | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. deficit hawks in exile 20 years after 9/11

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. deficit hawks have become a relic since Sept. 11, 2001. Over the last 20 years, federal debt held by the public grew by nearly seven times to more than $22 trillion. Stimulus spending during several crises was needed, but financial discipline didn’t follow. A race to please voters ensures that trend will continue.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Biden attends 9/11 memorial service in lower Manhattan. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were joined by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton this morning in lower Manhattan for the commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial. Biden will then travel to Queens before leaving for Shanksville,...
MLB
Bangor Daily News

Despite rush to unity after 9/11, U.S. remains historically divided

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
flagpole.com

Twenty Years After 9/11, the U.S. Is Still Staggering

Twenty years have passed since the morning calm of a summer Tuesday was shattered by terrorist attacks on America as death screamed down from the azure sky above New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. On NBC’s “Today Show,” hosts Katie Couric and Matt Lauer were smiling through their usual...
POLITICS
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | If 9/11 Happened Today, Could We Unite As We Did 20 Years Ago?

In a column I wrote 20 years ago for The Lakeville Journal a few days after 9/11, I recalled the words of the wanderer, Marlow, in William Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” as he finally came upon the haunting and atavistic hovel of the notorious Col. Kurtz: “The horror. The horror.”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#U S#The Capitol Building#United Airlines Flight 93#Capitol#The White House#Nbc#The World Trade Center#The Herald Standard#Americans#Shanksville#Wtc#Democrats#Republicans
foxnebraska.com

Former FBI Special Agent remembers 9/11: 'I didn't feel like I was in America'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, former FBI Special Agent Mark Morgan joined The National Desk to share his memory of Ground Zero. "As I stood there literally where the Twin Towers once stood, I didn't even feel like I was in America," said Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “I also was inspired at the same time, and I had hope at the same time while we were standing in the middle of devastation, seeing the incredible rescue and recovery effort that was going on, the resolve to continue, to not let this change who we are, and to continue to go after and find those responsible.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ambulance towing giant ‘Trump Unity’ sign crashes into telephone pole in Michigan

In an accident loaded with symbolism, an ambulance towing a giant “Trump Unity” display crashed into a telephone pole in a three-car pileup.The crash took place at around 1pm on Wednesday at an intersection in Flint, Michigan, police told MLive. No major injuries were reported.Donald Trump enthusiast Rob Cortis, who created what he calls the “Trump Unity Bridge”, was driving the ambulance. He says another vehicle sped past a red light into the road in front of him, causing them to crash.“As we went through I hit the side of her, and it spun the ambulance around to where...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
926
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy