Hawaii’s crisis standards of care framework receive criticism

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s plan on how to allocate medical care during times of a crisis was made available for the public to read on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said its Crisis Standards of Care Triage Allocation Framework was created in 2020. It included input from healthcare providers across the state, and it was done in preparation for if the state ever found itself in a serious COVID situation.