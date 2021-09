ORLEANS — In a GPS world, maps might seem quaint relics of the past. Some of us still use them for navigation, and they do indeed chart our past. “The maps cover the past, present and future; where you came from, where you are and where you’re going to go,” explained Benton Jones, director of art at the Cape Cod Museum of Art, discussing the exhibit "cARTography: Envisioning Cape Cod."

DENNIS, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO