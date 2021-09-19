CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Today in sports history: Sept. 19

By Associated Press
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, sets a school record with 572 total yards, throws four TD passes and runs for two more. See more sports moments from this date:

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

FIVE BOLD TRADE PREDICTIONS | Odell Beckham Jr to the Cardinals?

NFL teams are expected to make their final cut on August 31st. It will be interesting to see who is all cut, because there are some really solid players that could be cap casualties. I wanted to put together a piece on predicting a few trades that happen before the August 31st cut down date. Let’s get to work.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports History
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Justin Fields News

Chicago Bears fans — the moment has finally arrived. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to notch his first career NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After backing up veteran starter Andy Dalton through the first two weeks of the season, the No. 11 overall pick will take over QB1 duties in Week 3.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Tom Brady Winning In L.A., Jaguars Growing More Embarrassing, Cowboys Dodging Football Karma

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If you happened to be scanning through Twitter or watching RedZone on Sunday afternoon, you might have confusedly believed that you had accidentally stumbled into a viewing party for a slasher film. Bodies were dropping left and right — including some main characters. Tua Tagovailoa left on a cart. Baker Mayfield was in the blue tent. Andy Dalton came up lame. Carson Wentz managed to injure both of his ankles. (What?) Tyrod Taylor pulled his hamstring. Outside of the QB position, guys like T.J. Watt, Jarvis Landry and Bradley Chubb all got hurt, too. It was grisly. And it...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Sports media week in review: The Manning brothers’ new hit, Aaron Rodgers’ Zen demeanor and Conor McGregor’s babbling during a Chicago Cubs telecast

Is there a term for watching too much sports during a pandemic? While we search for a behavioral psychologist to answer that question, here are some things we learned from the week in sports media. 1. The Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast of ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN2 is one of the best shows of the new season. According to ESPN, their show Monday during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy