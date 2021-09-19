CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police identify man shot to death near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 12 days ago
N. Caldwell Street homicide (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A shooting early Sunday left a man dead in uptown Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to North Caldwell Street near the Spectrum Center at 2:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers found Javone Johnson, 27, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Detectives were interviewing those involved in the shooting and are not looking for any suspects, CMPD said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, or if it will result in charges or arrests.

Just Talking
12d ago

Where’s all the “Violence Interruptors” our tax money have been used for. Where’s the therapists, counselors and social workers Democrats have been overwhelming in favor of over police.

Jimmyg 83
12d ago

Wow another shooting and another dead victim it's almost like the police is not the problem after all

user......
12d ago

Well its Saturday night in Charlotte so I would think someone did get shot. And we don't even need to guess his race. It would be bigger news if someone didn't get shot

