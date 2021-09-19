Police identify man shot to death near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte

N. Caldwell Street homicide (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A shooting early Sunday left a man dead in uptown Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to North Caldwell Street near the Spectrum Center at 2:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

[ ALSO READ: Police identify man found shot to death on west Charlotte sidewalk ]

When they arrived, officers found Javone Johnson, 27, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Detectives were interviewing those involved in the shooting and are not looking for any suspects, CMPD said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, or if it will result in charges or arrests.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Students concerned about peers as they face threats of violence)

©2021 Cox Media Group