YODER, Kan. — The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Wednesday renamed the KLETC East Dormitory in honor of retired KLETC Director Ed Pavey. "Buildings don't get named every day," said current KLETC Director Darin Beck. "Certainly, they don't get named every day at KLETC, just because we don't build buildings that often. It's kind of a rare thing and we've only done that a handful of times, so to have a building named after you at KLETC is a substantial thing."

YODER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO