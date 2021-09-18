CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $580,000

Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletion Date: 4-5 months from signed building contract. Build this Fabulous 3 bedroom home in Madison The willow Subdivision. This Beautiful 2-story includes a magnificent grand entry to 2nd floor w/beautiful chandelier. Set on a beautifully landscaped lot, your 2-story contemporary features a large eat-in kitchen with New Granite countertops, New appliances, wood floors throughout the 1st floor. Separate dining room, formal living room, master bedroom with w/jacuzzi in master bathroom, New windows, New roof. Your Finished lower level offers a full bath & possible 4th bedroom or family room, HSA warranty incl.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito homicide: For Dog the Bounty Hunter, search for Brian Laundrie is personal

FIRST ON FOX: Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence – but he’s already picked up a scent. "The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Windows#Bedroom Home#New Granite#Hsa
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy