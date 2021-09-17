CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

A 3,700-Mile Sailing Trip Shows Why Strict Quarantine Is Failing

By Angus Whitley
Bloomberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're tracking the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Sign up here for our daily newsletter on what you need to know. Stuck in Tahiti with no available flights, Paul Stratfold was running out of time to get back home to Australia and renew his residency visa. The Briton decided his best option was to sail 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) across the southern Pacific Ocean, a solo voyage that took almost a month.

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Live and Sail like a Billionaire! Stream "The Boat Show" at Vuuzle.TV

There is a moment in every sail, whether you're in a ten-foot sailboat or in a fifty-foot-plus cruiser. When the physics of wind and water catch hold of you, the adventure starts. You can feel it in the lift of the boat against your back and in the way the muscles of your legs involuntarily tighten to compensate for it. It's a rewarding feeling.
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Sail#Pacific#Australia
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
TravelPulse

Why You Should Book a Trip Right Now

Complaints of it being too expensive or not having the time used to be the go-to reasons as to why people weren’t traveling. Now a whole new boatload of excuses fills the air when it comes to this topic. While so many people are spewing out all the reasons why...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
buckscountyherald.com

Music festival trip worth every mile

Send letters to P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

After IBM failed to sail an autonomous boat across the Atlantic, it’s trying again

After failing its first attempt to re-create the Mayflower’s voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, a crewless ocean vessel, powered by artificial intelligence, has returned to sea. Propelled by IBM’s AI software, the autonomous ship set out in June for a month-long excursion through rough waters with no humans aboard. However,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy