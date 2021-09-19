CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many people with anxiety can fully recover, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Lwv_0c0lJB6p00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Anxiety disorders are the most common type of psychiatric illness, yet researchers know very little about factors associated with recovery.

In a new study from the University of Toronto, researchers tested more than 2,000 Canadians with a history of a generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

They that 72% of Canadians with a history of GAD have been free of the mental health condition for at least one year.

Overall, 40% were in a state of excellent mental health, and almost 60% had no other mental illness or addiction issues, such as suicidal thoughts, substance dependence, a major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder.

The definition of excellent mental health sets a very high bar.

To be defined in excellent mental health, respondents had to achieve three things: 1) almost daily happiness or life satisfaction in the past month, 2) high levels of social and psychological well-being in the past month, and 3) freedom from generalized anxiety disorder and depressive disorders, suicidal thoughts and substance dependence for at least the preceding full year.

This research provides a very hopeful message for individuals struggling with anxiety, their families and health professionals.

The findings suggest that full recovery is possible, even among those who have suffered for many years with the disorder.

The team also found individuals who had at least one person in their lives who provided them with a sense of emotional security and wellbeing were three times more likely to be in excellent mental health than those without a confidant.

In addition, those who turned to their religious or spiritual beliefs to cope with everyday difficulties had 36% higher odds of excellent mental health than those who did not use spiritual coping.

The researchers found that poor physical health, functional limitations, insomnia and a history of depression were impediments to excellent mental health in the sample.

They suggest health professionals who are treating individuals with anxiety disorders need to consider their patients’ physical health problems and social isolation in their treatment plans.

If you care about anxiety and depression, please read studies about too much of this depression drug may shut down your brain temporarily and findings of this blood pressure drug may help reduce anxiety and pain.

For more information about anxiety and your health, please see recent studies about this therapy could effectively treat social anxiety and results showing that this thyroid problem may increase risk of depression and anxiety.

The study is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. One author of the study is Esme Fuller-Thomson.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 7

Cheryl lynn
4d ago

really...who says..I've had anxiety since I was 8 years old due to abuse from both parents.without medication I would probably be dead by now

Reply(2)
3
