Teaching different for learning differences

The idea of “difference” lies at the very core of subjectivity and phenomenology. It is through difference alone and consequently the existence of an “other” that the very notion of self is constructed. The constitution of the other, fundamentally different from the self, is what imparts any meaning to selfhood, which is to say, what we know ourselves to be is precisely the difference from that which is not us. This idea in turn has substantial implications for all of humanity and the society we live in. It is this difference that creates the binaries of gender, race and ethnicity. The “othering” of people in geopolitical and societal spaces creates the fundamental antagonisms of our world. But there is a catch here. A nuance which is often missed by narratives, often intentionally, of discrimination. It may be that difference is foundational to the self, but difference, in no way necessitates antagonism. It is this nuanced conception of difference that has inspired my sculpture “Delusion of Difference”.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO