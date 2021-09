I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. One of our visits whilst we were in the Cambridge area was to Lyveden, a National Trust property. We pre-booked as requested on the website, but in fact there was little obvious need to do this as the property is secluded and not particularly busy. It was apparently more to do with restricting numbers on the access road until it has been improved enough to satisfy the Local Authority. They seem to be operating at reduced effectiveness andhad no maps to give out, relying instead on visitors taking a snapshot of the map.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO