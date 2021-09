Former Manchester United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba has announced his retirement. The Cameroon international, now 40, has officially announced his retirement today. He told BritishGambler.co.uk: "I can say to you today, that I'm officially retiring from playing football. I have an academy in Cameroon and I am going to focus on trying to help educate the young players there on how to become a footballer, and how to build a successful career as a footballer. Today, I'm stopping playing football."

