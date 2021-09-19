Hung Lum Young of Honolulu, Hawaii passed away on August 16, 2021 at the age of 100. He was born on February 17, 1921 on Oahu. He grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, and graduated from McKinley High School and the University of Hawaii at Manoa where he obtained a BS in Chemistry. He was drafted into the Army and served in New Caledonia in 1945. He completed his pharmacy degree at Oregon State University on the GI Bill and moved back to Oahu with his wife, Florence Au Young, who predeceased him in 1999. He worked for Stewart's Pharmacy initially, and had been promoted to Manager, but then started Waipahu and Waianae Drug Stores with his brother-in-law Wilfred Au in the early 1950's. He was an active businessman as well in both commercial and residential real estate.