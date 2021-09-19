Gordon Pang

80, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on August 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Honolulu and graduated from St. Louis, class of '59. A Vietnam veteran and Marine at heart, he had the inner strength and determination to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing with friends and family, and was a frequent Las Vegas visitor. He retired from Hawaiian Tel and was the resident manager of the Commodore.