Dr. Coolidge Shiro Wakai

95, peacefully passed away on August 31, 2021 in Honolulu. He grew up in Kapaa, Kauai, and in Honolulu, aspired to and attended Berkeley High School (interrupted by WWII), was rescued from internment by his pen pal in New York, where he completed high school, then began college studies before being drafted. Returning to the states after serving in the 100th/442nd RCT in Italy, he earned his medical degree, married Edith, and together raised their family in Honolulu, where Coolidge served the community through his cardiology private practice (later, alongside his son, Wesley) and in multiple hospital and medical leadership positions. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, gardening, learning new skills, and family gatherings. Predeceased by his six siblings, his wife Edith and son Dr. Wesley Wakai, he is survived by daughter-in-law Carrie Wakai, daughters Carrie (Colin) Kumabe and Cindy (Carl) Oda, son Ross (Kathy) Wakai, and grandchildren: Eric Wakai, Chelsea (Brice Hunt) Kumabe, Chad Kumabe, Kyle (Katie) Oda, Jared (Tracie) Oda, and Samuel Wakai. Private services will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers or monetary gifts (koden). If desired, gifts may be donated in memory of Dr. Coolidge Wakai to the Kuakini Foundation.