Clyde Masayoshi Otaguro

64, of Honolulu, passed away on September 3, 2021. He was a quiet likeable gentleman and a caring intelligent person. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, attended Leeward Community College, joined the U.S. Air Force and went to work for the State of Hawaii as a Social Worker's aide. When he was able to, he joined the family for trips to the mainland or Japan. He was looking forward to his retirement in a few years and made sure his passport was up to date. In his younger days, his interests were playing tennis and golf. He is survived by his father, Thomas Sr.; three brothers: Curtis, Glenn, and Thomas Jr. with his wife Lynn and niece Caitlyn, and many cousins. Private services held.