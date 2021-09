87, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on September 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband Francis, daughters Aileen and Cynthia (Sanford), and grandson Carter. On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, we will have visitation (9:15 am) and prayers (10:00 am) at Nakamura Mortuary; eulogy (10:30 am) and mass (11:00 am) at Saint Anthony Church; and burial (12:30 pm) at Maui Memorial Park. Please no koden or flowers.